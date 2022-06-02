Felice Herrig Is Ready For Redemption

The generally chipper Herrig seems especially at ease a few days out from her first fight since August 2020 and just her second fight in four years due to a couple knee surgeries, and yet “rejuvenated” is the buzzword that keeps popping up for “Lil’ Bulldog.”

Part of it is the relative confidence borne from multiple decades spent in the fight game, but Herrig is also, perhaps for the first time, not worrying about the diet portion of a camp. Instead, she learned the values of listening to her body and not wasting energy on chasing leads to nowhere.

“I’ve always been a serious, dedicated fighter, but almost too much,” Herrig told UFC.com. "I feel like I’ve been overly obsessive to the point where I don’t eat as much as I should. I train too much. I think the knee surgery helped me be more aware of my body.”

The surgery came after a submission loss to Virna Jandiroba. The defeat gave Herrig her third in a row, but instead of wallowing in her tough run of form, she is choosing the bright side of things.

That’s easier said than done when Herrig hasn’t had her hand raised since late-2018, but all anyone can go off of is a fighter’s most recent bout. Herrig, however, provides some context. She puts her own little asterisk next to that memory because of an injured meniscus she dealt with throughout camp.

“I just want to say the takeaway from that fight was, ‘I’m a badass mother**ker. You better be scared of somebody who refuses to pull out of a fight with her meniscus pulled out of the bone knowing something is not right,’” Herrig said. “I faced my fears, and I got that fight behind me now.”

Now Herrig can’t wait to get a crack at Karolina Kowalkiewicz and avenge her split decision loss from April 2018.