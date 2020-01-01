Felder vs Dos Anjos: Fight By Fight Preview

ABDUL RAZAK ALHASSAN VS. KHAOS WILLIAMS

Rather than have individual walkout songs, Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams should both make the trek to the Octagon with “Mama Said Knock You Out” blaring throughout the UFC Apex on Saturday night because that is the mission each time these welterweights step into the cage.

Alhassan returned from a near two-year absence in July, starting quickly, but fading hard in a losing effort against Mounir Lassez on Fight Island. It was his second career loss and just the second time he’d ventured beyond the first round, as the 35-year-old has collected all 10 of his victories in destructive fashion in under five minutes.

The 26-year-old Williams burst on the scene in February when he marched into the Octagon and knocked out Alex Morono in 27 seconds, but now it’s time for the encore. The Michigan native has now won seven straight overall, showing a more diverse skill set and deeper gas tank than Alhassan, but it will be interesting to see how he responds when his opponent brings the smoke right out of the chute.

There is a very high probability of someone getting dispatched to a different astral plane in this one given the way both Alhassan and Williams can crack, so buckle up and enjoy it for as long as it lasts; my guess is less than a round.

JULIAN MARQUEZ VS. SAPARBEG SAFAROV

One of the breakout stars from the first season of the Contender Series, Julian Marquez, returns to action for the first time in more than two years as he faces off with Russian veteran Saparbeg Safarov in this main card pairing.

Marquez earned his UFC contract by blasting out Phil Hawes in their meeting on the Contender Series in 2017. After choking out Darren Stewart in the second-round of his promotional debut, the 30-year-old Vegas-based middleweight dropped a split decision to Alessio Di Chirico in his sophomore outing and hasn’t competed since due to a fully torn latissimus dorsi suffered during that fight.

Waiting to welcome him back to the Octagon is the 34-year-old Safarov, who arrived in the UFC with an 8-0 record, but enters Saturday’s contest with one victory in four UFC appearances. He moved down to middleweight for the first time in his UFC career earlier this year, but ran into unbeaten Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieira, leaving him desperate to have his hand raised this weekend in Las Vegas.

Marquez looked like an interesting prospect after earning his contract in emphatic fashion and finishing Stewart in his debut, but two years on the sidelines is a lot for anyone to overcome. Meanwhile, Safarov needs to regain the form that produced those eight straight finishes that earned him the opportunity to compete in the Octagon in the first place.