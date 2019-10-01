Weidman Looking To Drag Reyes Into Deep Water

The only losses that truly upset Chris Weidman as he readies to make his light heavyweight debut against Dominick Reyes on Friday night in Boston are the surprising setbacks incurred while playing Madden against his best friend and long-time fight week road companion, Gian Villante.

“We usually play FIFA, but he brought Madden this time and I haven’t been playing Madden, so I’ve got to be honest with you: I’m down right now, which is rare because he never beats me in Madden and I’m so pissed off,” said the former middleweight champion. “We’re also playing on Xbox and I’ve been playing on PS4, so I’ve got tons of excuses.

“He’s up right now, he’s on a little streak, but I’m planning on making my comeback today.”

The reason Weidman will be able to dedicate more time to evening things out against Villante is that for the first time in his career, he’s not worrying about making the 185-pound limit.

Moving up to light heavyweight has always been part of Weidman’s plan.