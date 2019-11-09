UFC Moscow Fight By Fight Preview

Featherweight is one of the most competitive, consistently entertaining divisions in the UFC and this bout will have an immediate impact on the complexion of the 145-pound ranks.

Unbeaten in five Octagon appearances and brandishing a 13-fight winning streak overall, Magomedsharipov has spent the last two years living up to the advanced billing that preceded his arrival on the biggest stage in the sport. He’s equal parts flashy and fundamental, showing creativity with his striking, but a strong, technical base when it comes to his grappling, which makes him a considerable threat, even in a division as flush with talent as featherweight.

Kattar is the contender no one really saw coming and some still discount now. The 31-year-old Massachusetts native is 4-1 in his first five UFC starts and enters his first main event assignment on the strength of back-to-back first-round stoppage wins. On the whole, he’s fought a tougher slate than Magomedsharipov and had more top-end success, having earned wins over the likes of Andre Fili, Shane Burgos, and Ricardo Lamas.

This is a classic matchup between a highly touted fighter tagged for superstardom and the quiet professional who has simply handled his business without much fanfare and it should set a clear course for each man heading into 2020.