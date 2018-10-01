Jonathan Pearce Relishes Underdog Role In Boston

Halloween 2019 is going to look a lot different for Jonathan Pearce, regardless of what happens in his UFC debut against Joe Lauzon on Friday.

A year ago, Johnson City, Tennessee’s Pearce wasn’t thinking about trick or treating or even about his future as a UFC lightweight. What he did have on his mind after he upped his pro record to 8-3 with a stoppage of Dedrek Sanders was that he was about to change his life forever.

That meant selling a successful lawn mowing business, packing his bags and leaving home for Arizona, all to chase his dream of making it to the UFC.

“That was my New Year’s resolution for 2019,” Pearce said. “I’m gonna make sure in 2019 I follow my dreams. I’m gonna pull out all the stops. I had a mowing company back home and I had 35 yards and I left it. I built it for six years and did MMA at home and that allowed me to control my hours because I ran my own company. So I sold that company and then, at that point, I knew I was gonna have to sell and move at the same time. So I literally sold my life.”

He laughs when he reveals his current motto.

“I used to cut grass, and I went from cutting grass to whupping ass.”