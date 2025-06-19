From Featherweight To Lightweight: Fighters Who Thrived Moving Up

This change happens for a variety of reasons, whether it's the difficulty of cutting the extra 10 pounds to make 145 or having already cleared out the division and looking for a new challenge. While many have attempted the move up, very few have done it successfully. And of those, even fewer have managed to stay at the top for long.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

Here’s a look at some of the fighters who made the jump to 155 pounds and found success once they got there:

Charles Oliveira