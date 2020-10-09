FEATHERWEIGHT THRILLER BETWEEN BRIAN ORTEGA AND CHAN SUNG JUNG GOES DOWN ON UFC FIGHT ISLAND

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+®: ORTEGA vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place Saturday, October 17 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT in English and Spanish on ESPN+, with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Former featherweight title challenger Ortega (14-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) returns to action for the first time in almost two years and hopes to deliver another show-stealing performance. Throughout the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt’s UFC run, he has earned spectacular finishes over Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano and Clay Guida. He now seeks to get the last laugh against Jung and secure himself another world championship opportunity.

Perennial fan-favorite Jung (16-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) has been thrilling fans for years with exciting bouts and highlight-reel finishes. Having ended 14 of his 16 wins before the final bell, Jung has turned heads with sensational stoppage victories over Frankie Edgar, Dustin Poirier, Leonard Garcia and Mark Hominick. Jung now aims to put his rivalry with Ortega to bed and stake his claim as the next UFC featherweight title challenger.