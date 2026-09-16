FEATHERWEIGHT SHOW MATCH HEADLINES EXCITING UFC BJJ 11 CARD ON SEPTEMBER 24

Musumeci (4-0, 4 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) steps up in weight looking for another highlight-reel submission in his fifth UFC BJJ main event. Undefeated in almost five years, he has submitted all of his opponents in the Bowl including Kevin Dantzler, Shay Montague and Keven Carrasco. Musumeci now intends to prove he’s not afraid to compete with anyone in the world by taking out Mitchell.

UFC’s Mitchell (0-0, competing out of Searcy, Ark.) aims to show that he can compete with the best of the best in the UFC BJJ Bowl. One of the few athletes to ever hit a twister in the Octagon, Mitchell has show off his submission skills in MMA victories over Santiago Luna and Matt Sayles. The BJJ black belt now plans shock the grappling world with a dominant performance.

UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Fowler (3-0, 2 submissions, competing out of San Jose, Calif.) has his sights set on maintaining his place at the top of the division. A dynamic submission threat, he has shown off his skills in title wins over Devhonte Johnson, Pedro Machado and David Garmo. He now seeks to avenge his 2024 decision loss to Rodriguez and continue his claim at the best 205-pound grappler on the planet.

Rodriguez (1-0-1, 1 submission competing out of Austin, Texas) returns to action looking to capture his first UFC BJJ title. Widely regarded as one of the best grapplers competing today, he recently made his UFC BJJ light heavyweight debut with an emphatic first-round submission of Joao Nicolite. Rodriguez now sets out to make it two in a row against Fowler and raise UFC BJJ gold.

Additional matches on the card include:

Former UFC BJJ women’s featherweight champion Aurelie Le Vern (2-1, 2 submissions competing out of Cayennen, French Guiana) returns against Rana Willink (1-1, 1 submission competing out of San Diego, Calif.)

(2-1, 2 submissions competing out of Cayennen, French Guiana) returns against (1-1, 1 submission competing out of San Diego, Calif.) A can’t-miss middleweight matchup sees Jay Rodriguez (0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) take on Kevin Beuhring (0-0, competing out of Woodstock, Ga.)

(0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) take on (0-0, competing out of Woodstock, Ga.) Pedro Machado (1-1, 1 submission competing out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) meets Lucas Norat (0-1, competing out of East Mesa, Ariz.) in a middleweight match

(1-1, 1 submission competing out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) meets (0-1, competing out of East Mesa, Ariz.) in a middleweight match A featherweight contest sees Ryan Elgarico (0-0, competing out of Peoria, Ariz.) face Jordan Holy (0-0, competing out of Victoria )

(0-0, competing out of Peoria, Ariz.) face (0-0, competing out of Victoria ) Middleweight action pits Mason Stritzel (0-0, competing out of Arnold, Mo.) against Seve Zazueta (0-0, competing out of Tempe, Ariz.)

(0-0, competing out of Arnold, Mo.) against (0-0, competing out of Tempe, Ariz.) Kolby Gonzalez (0-0, competing out of El Paso, Texas) goes head-to-head with UFC BJJ Opens qualifier Daniel Deeder (0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) in a welterweight contest

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.