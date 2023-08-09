FEATHERWEIGHT LEGENDS HEADLINE UFC® RETURN TO SINGAPORE FOR AN ASIA PRIME TIME SHOWDOWN

SINGAPORE/LAS VEGAS – UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, makes a return to the Lion City with two of the best featherweights in the world, as former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked Max "Blessed" Holloway takes on No. 8-ranked contender "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, a light heavyweight thriller sees No. 8 ranked contender Anthony "Lionheart" Smith, holder of 20 first-round finishes, rematch No. 10 ranked Ryan "Superman" Spann, holder of 15 first-round finishes.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and presented by 19 Crimes, an award-winning global wine brand by Treasury Wine Estates, the Official Wine of UFC in Asia. Leading global live entertainment company AEG Presents has been appointed as the official UFC event promoter.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place on Saturday, August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the main card at 8pmSGT and the prelims at 5pmSGT. Check local listings for broadcast. Tickets available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg.

The action continues the following day, Sunday, August 27, with the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the only tournament where fans can witness the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts.

The semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will take place Sunday, August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the first bout starting at 4pmSGT. Check local listings for broadcast. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE

Fan favorite, former champion and top ranked contender Holloway (24-7, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii, USA) is among the greatest featherweights to ever compete in the UFC. Holloway holds the divisional records for most wins (19) and most finishes (10) and the UFC record for total strikes landed (3,366). He now looks to earn his way back to title contention by facing fellow legend, "The Korean Zombie".

Jung (17-7, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) has become a perennial fan favorite as a creative grappler with heavy hands. Jung has thrilled with exciting finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier in a long career that has seen him earn him two title shots. Jung now has his sights set on an explosive showdown with top contender Holloway.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Smith (36-18, fighting out of Omaha, Nebraska, USA) jumps back to action to defend his ranking. Having ended an incredible 34 of his 36 wins before the final bell, Smith has established himself as one of the most thrilling athletes on the roster with victories over Alexander Gustafsson, Mauricio Rua and Rashad Evans. He now sets his sights on a repeat performance against Spann.

Spann (21-8, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas, USA), holds 15 first-round finishes and aims for another. A signee from season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Spann quickly rose through the light heavyweight ranks with notable victories over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Sam Alvey, Misha Cirkunov, and Dominick Reyes. He now looks to get revenge against Smith and climb the rankings.

Other bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on this event, please visit the official event page here. All bouts live and subject to change.

ROAD TO UFC Season 2 Semifinals

Four winners in each of four men's weight classes have advanced from the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 which was held on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. They are set to compete in the semifinals and then advance to the finals, where the winner of each division will be presented with a UFC contract.

Featherweight semifinal: Iconic aggressive striker Li Kaiwen (11-5, fighting out of Hunan, China) meets entertaining all-rounder finisher Koya Kanda (12-4, fighting out of Chiba, Japan).

Flyweight semifinal: 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (12-2, fighting out of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China) faces Road to UFC Season 1 finalist, well-rounded wrestler Seung Guk Choi (7-2, Seoul, South Korea).

Featherweight semifinal: Seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (23-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces powerful, well-rounded Sang Won Kim (10-5-1, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea).

Decorated national wrestler 21-year old Rei Tsuruya (7-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) faces well-rounded tactician Mark Climaco (9-1, fighting out of Fremont, CA, USA and representing the Philippines).

Non-tournament, flyweight: Flashy finisher Peter "The Asian Viking" Danasoe (6-2, fighting out of Chang Mai, Thailand) meets undefeated stand out Nyamjargal "Art of KO" Tumendemberel (7-0, fighting out of Bayanbulag, Bayankhongor Province, Mongolia).

Lightweight semifinal: Power wrestler Shin Haraguchi (6-0-1NC, fighting out of Kagoshima, Japan) faces pressure striker Bahatebole Batebolati (8-1-1, fighting out of Beijing, China).

Bantamweight semifinal: Submission specialist Daermisi Zhawupasi (7-0, fighting out of Shanghai, China) faces well-rounded grinder Chang Ho Lee (8-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea).

Lightweight semifinal: Former UFC athlete and finisher Rongzhu (23-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces well-rounded Sangwook Kim (9-2, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea).

Bantamweight semifinal: Experienced, aggressive striker Xiao Long (25-7, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces relentless grappler Shuya Kamikubo (13-1-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan).

Non-tournament, lightweight: Well-rounded Jae Hyun Park (6-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) faces proven finisher Quillan Salkilld (4-1, fighting out of Perth, Australia).

All bouts live and subject to change.

Media members can apply for credentials to all UFC events by creating an account and registering at Access.ufc.com.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtag: #UFCSINGAPORE #ROADTOUFC.

Press Contact for UFC:

Lili Lee

+852-9125-2653

LLee_contractor@ufc.com