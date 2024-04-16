Featherweight Contenders (#12) Edson Barboza And Lerone Murphy Battle At UFC Apex

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. MURPHY takes place Saturday, May 18 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Barboza (24-11, fighting out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) has proven himself among the most devastating strikers in MMA history. Throughout his impressive career, he has delivered spectacular KO victories over Beneil Dariush, Billy Quarantillo and Terry Etim. Barboza now has his sights set on earning his third consecutive win by handing Murphy his first loss.

Murphy (13-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) intends to secure the biggest victory of his career. A talented striker with seven knockouts under his belt, he has earned notable wins against Makwan Amirkhani, Douglas Silva de Andrade and Ricardo Ramos. Murphy now hopes to make the most of his first UFC main event by stopping Barboza in emphatic fashion.

Elliott (21-13-1, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) looks to utilize his unorthodox style and veteran savvy to turn away another rising contender. A former UFC flyweight title challenger, he holds memorable victories over Sumudaerji, Tagir Ulanbekov and Louis Smolka. Elliott now plans to defend his spot in the rankings and halt Taira’s momentum.

Taira (15-0, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) has wasted no time climbing the flyweight ladder since joining the roster in 2022. Among the youngest competitors in the UFC at 24 years old, he has netted impressive finishes against Carlos Hernandez, Jesús Santos Aguilar and CJ Vergara. Taira now intends to add a decorated veteran to his resume and continue his undefeated run.

Additional bouts on the card include:

