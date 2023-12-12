Featherweight Championship Bout Between Volkanovski & Topuria Headlines UFC 298

Countdown
UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 5 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash.
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Volkanovski (26-3, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) plans to kick off his 2024 campaign by securing his sixth UFC featherweight title defense. Unbeaten at 145 pounds, he holds impressive victories over Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. Volkanovski now intends to hand Topuria his first career loss in emphatic fashion.
Topuria (14-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) hopes to keep his undefeated record intact by dethroning Volkanovski with a career-defining performance. A well-rounded competitor with heavy hands, he holds memorable wins against Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall. Topuria now aims to finish Volkanovski and begin his reign atop the featherweight ladder.
Surging Dvalishvili (16-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) has his sight set on taking out another former UFC champion. A relentless grappler and striker, he has earned notable victories over Petr Yan, Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes. Dvalishvili now looks to stake his claim for a title shot by securing his 10th consecutive win.
Former two-division champion Cejudo (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) plans to hand Dvalishvili his first loss in six years. A 2008 Olympic gold medal wrestler, he has delivered exciting victories against Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw and Demetrius Johnson. Cejudo now aims to make his case for a championship opportunity by halting Dvalishvili’s momentum with a dominant performance.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- No. 3 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez (11-0, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) hopes to remain undefeated when she takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos (13-3-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil)
- No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (15-6, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) locks horns with No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-8, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland)
- No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) squares off with rising Ikram Aliskerov (15-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia)
- No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Andrea Lee (13-8, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) battles Miranda Maverick (14-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Buffalo, Mo.)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1, fighting out of Ribeirâo Pires, Brazil) faces Justin Tafa (7-3 1NC, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in a hard-hitting heavyweight tilt
- Zhang Mingyang (16-6, fighting out of Qingdao, China) takes on Brendson Ribeiro (15-5 1NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) in a clash of debuting light heavyweights
- Yusaku Kinoshita (6-3, fighting out of Osaka, Japan) meets fellow Dana White’s Contender Series signee Danny Barlow (7-0, fighting out of Memphis, Tenn.) at welterweight
