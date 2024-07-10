Fatima Kline Is Right Where She Belongs

After earning “Double Champ” status under the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) banner earlier this year by adding the strawweight title alongside the flyweight belt she’d won in November, Kline was signed last week to compete on the upcoming season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

A day later, she was chosen to replace Viviane Araujo opposite Jasmine Jasudavicius this weekend in Denver, skipping over the summer talent search series in favor of jumping right into the cage against a ranked opponent instead.

“It’s been crazy,” Kline said on Wednesday afternoon of her whirlwind last seven days. “This is something that I’ve always wanted; I was ready for it from the second I got the call. I’m super-excited. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 10, so I’m ready to show this is where I belong.

“You think the highs can’t get any higher, and then they did. I literally signed my Contender Series contract the day before I signed my official UFC contract, and it felt great,” she added. “I enjoyed being able to mentally prepare for being on Dana White’s Contender Series, and I had a whole game plan set, and look what happened — something even better came along.”