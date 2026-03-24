Fatima Kline | Destined For Greatness

Diehards were aware of Kline before she touched down in the UFC, back when the New York native was competing as a grappler and working her way to “Double Champ” status under the Cage Fury Fighting Championships banner. Others took note of “The Archangel” when she was inked to compete on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, where she was initially scheduled to face fellow ranked strawweight Alexia Thainara in what now feels destined to be a matchup between title contenders in the 115-pound weight class.

That fight never came to fruition, as days after signing that contract, Kline was tabbed to replace Viviane Araujo in a clash with Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius up a weight class as part of the UFC’s return to Denver in 2024. Though she landed on the wrong side of the results, her efforts prompted everyone to sit up and take notice, and the skilled 25-year-old has been making waves ever since.

“I guess in a way it’s a little different than I thought, and from my debut to now, it’s been a total unexpected journey, which I really love,” Kline told Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas earlier this month in Las Vegas, discussing her first 18 months on the roster and her success since returning to her natural weight class. “I feel like you create such a plan for your life, and then you realize that God has a better plan for you. I feel like I’m learning that, realizing that, and now I’m just happy with whoever they put in front of me.