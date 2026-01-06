Fatima Kline | Chasing Greatness, Relishing The Moments

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Though some observers are hard-wired to bristle whenever a young, ascending fighter suggests they will climb to the top of their division and rule for an extended period of time, and rightfully so, given the number of times competitors that have struggled to claim real estate in the rankings project themselves to the top of the ranks and how difficult it is to actually accomplish the feat.

But most talent evaluators would agree that Kline has all the markings of a future champion.

A two-division titleholder in Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) prior to being hustled into her short-notice debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius in Denver the day after she turned 24, the Hyde Park, New York native showed she belonged by making the talented Canadian work hard to earn her victory, and then flashed her abundant upside on the first card of last year, returning to the strawweight ranks and pounding out a second-round stoppage win over Viktoriia Dudakova to collect her first UFC victory.

READ: The 10 Fights We Are Looking Forward To This Month

Six months later in Nashville, Kline showed that her striking is not to be slept on with a third-round head-kick knockout of Melissa Martinez before rounding out the year by earning a decisive decision win over Hill at Madison Square Garden.

“I feel an intense mix of both!” Kline said with a chuckle when asked if her immediate disappointment with not getting the finish had waned in the six weeks since her win, clearing more room for her to be proud of what she accomplished. “Every time I watch the fight, it really does shock me how tough she is. She ate everything, and I expected her to eat a lot, but I didn’t expect her to eat everything. I have so much respect for her; I’d love to train with her in the future because she is so experienced, she has so much knowledge, fought so many great people.

“I’m eager to finish my next opponent, but that’s just who I am,” continued the now 9-1 rising star. “I have high expectations, and I want it to happen — I want to be a finisher — so there is an intense mix of both feelings. I’m pretty wowed by her, and when I talk to people, and they ask, ‘What was it like?’ and it’s like, ‘I dunno —have you ever punched bricks? That’s what it was like.’”