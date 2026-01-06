Fatima Kline | Chasing Greatness, Relishing The Moments

Fatima Kline has been envisioning life as a ranked fighter in the UFC since she was a kid, confident, even at an early age, that she would one day wear championship gold around her waist.
After making her promotional debut on short notice up a weight class in July 2024, the 25-year-old returned to her natural strawweight surroundings last year and showed that her adolescent dreams could very well turn into professional realities by collecting three victories in as many appearances and closing out the year by claiming the No. 12 place in the talent-rich 115-pound weight class.
“I’m always scanning the rankings to see who’s moving or fighting, and whenever I see my name, I do get super-cheesy,” Kline said with a laugh, admitting that breaking into the Top 15 on the heels of her unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC 322 in November is still a slightly surreal moment for her, even if reaching this point was something she always envisioned. “I was so thankful and excited when I first saw it because that was like, ‘Wow! We’re doing this! I’m in it!’
“You dream, and I think about when I was 10, and this is what I always wanted, and now I’m here, and every time, it shocks me. I knew I was gonna make it, but it’s one of those surreal things where I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it, and that’s okay with me.
“I’m happy every time things change, and I’ll always be grateful for being No. 12 because I’ll never go back and be No. 12 again, hopefully,” she added, grinning. “I plan on getting to the top and staying there.”
Though some observers are hard-wired to bristle whenever a young, ascending fighter suggests they will climb to the top of their division and rule for an extended period of time, and rightfully so, given the number of times competitors that have struggled to claim real estate in the rankings project themselves to the top of the ranks and how difficult it is to actually accomplish the feat.
But most talent evaluators would agree that Kline has all the markings of a future champion.
A two-division titleholder in Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) prior to being hustled into her short-notice debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius in Denver the day after she turned 24, the Hyde Park, New York native showed she belonged by making the talented Canadian work hard to earn her victory, and then flashed her abundant upside on the first card of last year, returning to the strawweight ranks and pounding out a second-round stoppage win over Viktoriia Dudakova to collect her first UFC victory.
Six months later in Nashville, Kline showed that her striking is not to be slept on with a third-round head-kick knockout of Melissa Martinez before rounding out the year by earning a decisive decision win over Hill at Madison Square Garden.
“I feel an intense mix of both!” Kline said with a chuckle when asked if her immediate disappointment with not getting the finish had waned in the six weeks since her win, clearing more room for her to be proud of what she accomplished. “Every time I watch the fight, it really does shock me how tough she is. She ate everything, and I expected her to eat a lot, but I didn’t expect her to eat everything. I have so much respect for her; I’d love to train with her in the future because she is so experienced, she has so much knowledge, fought so many great people.
“I’m eager to finish my next opponent, but that’s just who I am,” continued the now 9-1 rising star. “I have high expectations, and I want it to happen — I want to be a finisher — so there is an intense mix of both feelings. I’m pretty wowed by her, and when I talk to people, and they ask, ‘What was it like?’ and it’s like, ‘I dunno —have you ever punched bricks? That’s what it was like.’”
Though Hill was able to make it to the final bell, much to Kline’s consternation, it wasn’t because “The Archangel” wasn’t actively trying to get her out of there right up until the final horn sounded. In fact, the closest Kline came to putting the ultra-durable Hill away came in the closing seconds of the contest, when she connected with a backfist as the two clambered to their feet, adding a head kick on the end for good measure.
“In the moment, all I was thinking about was ‘How do I get her outta here and how to make a statement with this? Like if this doesn’t finish her, how do I stamp it?’ and that’s what I train for,” offered Kline. “Whenever someone thinks they’re comfortable in a position, I wanna make them feel the opposite. You can’t be comfortable with me anywhere, and that sequence showed that. I’m constantly on the gas, and I’m looking and actively thinking and in it. It’s a little instinctual, but mentally, I knew she was going to be slow on the get-up, and I knew I only had five seconds left, so might as well hit this buzzer-beater, you know?!”
While her reflections on what transpired and what was going through her head in that moment made her laugh, the message delivered in that moment is one that she hopes resonates with everyone else in the division.
“It’s times like that where the people in front of me can look back at it and realize ‘We gotta be careful no matter where we are with this girl,’ and that’s how I want people to feel when they watch my fights.”
As much as her results last year and the skills she’s displayed in those victories are enough to validate the high praise and lofty expectations constantly heaped on Kline, what truly makes her stand out as a prospect and projected future champion is the combination of appreciation she has for each step in her journey and the self-assuredness that makes her eager to test herself against every competitor stationed ahead of her in the rankings if that’s what it takes to reach her ultimate goal.
Where some athletes navigate their careers with blinders on, focused exclusively on what’s in front of them and spending no time reflecting on their accomplishments, Kline resides at the other end of the spectrum.
“I always see when these guys get into the Hall of Fame and they play back their whole career and think about when I’m in that position one day — and again, I expect myself to be there, and I want to be in the Hall of Fame one day —I don’t want to look back and be one of those people where it’s like, ‘I wish I was happy in my position then,’” she said, two intangible elements that feel like crucial pieces to her championship pedigree highlighted in one sentence.
“You want more and more and more out of life, which is a great thing, but I don’t want to miss out on my life currently because I’m so focused on the future.
“It’s a deep gratitude, appreciation, thankfulness for the times I can soak in because — I can see it when you’re champ: things can move so fast if you don’t stay grounded, and I feel like I’m trying to teach myself (to do that). I gain so much wisdom from the people that are involved in my life, who are around me like my parents, my people from church that do help me to stay grounded, stay in the moment, and be appreciative.
“Every number that I get, I’m gonna make sure to appreciate that number.”
As 2026 gets underway, Kline is in an interesting position, as things ahead of her in the strawweight division feel as wide open as they have in years.
Dern claimed the vacant title in October with a unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba after two-time champ Zhang Weili relinquished the strap in order to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight belt several fights after Kline toppled Hill at MSG. After coming up short in her quest to become a two-division titleholder, most expect the Chinese superstar to return to the 115-pound ranks, which would likely mean an immediate matchup with the new champion.
Should that come to pass, there will be ample opportunity for those currently outside of that title grouping to continue jockeying for position, including Kline.
“Obviously, the UFC has so far been setting me up perfectly: they’re giving me tough fights, fights that I need, and I’m so grateful for that,” began Kline, laying out how her ideal 2026 would play out. “If I could fight two, three times again this year, I’m in for that. Hopefully, maybe this time next year, I can be fighting for a belt or be close to a belt.
“I’m looking to fight again end of March, beginning of April. I’d really love to get close to Top 5 —maybe right on the border, like six or seven —and then work my way to the top. I see guys like Sean O’Malley, who was like No. 11 fighting Petr Yan, who was like No. 2, and he wound up beating him. I might have the rankings wrong, but it was a decent gap, and I think I’m one of those people that can do that, too.
“Again, I don’t wanna rush myself or skip over people,” she added. “If I could get my hands on everybody in front of me, I will. If I need to go through all 11, it’s a learning opportunity; I love to fight, and I’ll never shy away from anybody that’s ahead of me. If it takes two or three to get close, that’s fine, and if it takes more than that, I’m happy to prove my worth.”
Given the current landscape of the division and the finite number of potential new pairings that exist at the top of the rankings, likening her current situation to that of O’Malley as he worked forward in the bantamweight division a few years ago is apt.
Though she didn’t go through Dana White’s Contender Series —she was scheduled to face Brazilian Alexia Thainara, who went 2-0 in 2025 and sits at No. 15 in the rankings, prior to being pulled into the fight with Jasudavicius —Kline has been generating buzz since she first touched down in the promotion, and her win over Hill was the kind of statement effort that showed she’s ready for another step up in competition.
“It’s super-exciting knowing that the same couple people have been at the top for a decent amount of time,” Kline said when asked about the divisional landscape. “Weili moving up kind of shifted things around, but I feel like right now, there is no young, blood-thirsty, hungry contenders, and I think I’m it.
“There are a handful of people that I’d love to steal their shine. I love fighting, and I want everybody. Everybody ahead of me is different, which is thrilling to me because new matchups make fun matchups, makes me better, makes them better, and makes it exciting for the fans and people watching.
“I do believe that I’m that person that can bring a lot of light to the division and can take people like Mackenzie out,” she added. “I come from a grappling background, so that would be super-exciting to see one day, and I think it’s only a matter of time.
“It’s not if; it’s just when.”
Again, there will be people that want to take umbrage with her confidence and be critical of a fighter that has yet to face, yet alone defeat, a Top 10 opponent saying that it’s basically only a matter of time before she’s seated on the strawweight throne, but that kind of self-belief is a prerequisite for greatness in this sport, and Kline has wanted to be great since she was 10 years old, so why should she change her outlook and approach now?
“It all comes from what I do and what I put out there, and my fights themselves; I think they speak for themselves,” she said, explaining where she derives her confidence from. “I do believe that if you were to ask me to fight Mackenzie tomorrow, of course, I think I can beat her, and it’s not a selfish, cockiness where I come up with that: it’s my work ethic and my being in the gym every day; my mindset going into it and how I felt since I was a child.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, and now that I’m in it, I’m doubling down even more because now I’m in the midst of it,” she added with a smirk. “If I wanted it then, at 10 years old, when I had no idea what I was doing, don’t you think I want it even more now?
“All that comes from knowing myself, knowing my skill set, and my eagerness to get better and evolve,” continued Kline, her tempo quickening and her tone getting slightly sharper; the want to make her perspective and the reasoning behind it clearly firing her up a little. “I’m not a stationary person. Somebody may take my fight and say, ‘You did great against Angela,’ and yeah, I did great, but as soon as I was done, I was thinking, ‘What could I have done better?’”
“I’m never stationary with my training or content with just winning,” she added. “I want to finish. I want people like Mackenzie to push me to my limits. If you can push me to my limits, that’s great, but until I come across someone like that, I want to finish everybody ahead of me, and I want to get better.”
Not if, when, and frankly, probably sooner than you think.