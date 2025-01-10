Fatima Kline | Built For This

“Oh, no way,” she said. “I felt like I was totally ready for it. It's funny that you say that, because by my fourth professional fight, I was like, man, when am I going to get in there?”

In that fourth fight, in March of 2023, Kline decisioned Natalia Kuziutina. All four of her pro bouts took place in the respected Invicta FC promotion, and a month earlier, her friend and main training partner Jessica Andrade submitted Jessica Andrade in her first UFC main event, proving that the young guns from the east coast were ready for prime time. But looking back, Kline realized she had a little more work to do.

“I think it was good that the UFC didn't call me by the fourth fight,” she said. “I felt like I needed to grow more. I needed to focus more and get myself together. My diet at my fourth fight wasn't right. And I feel like through the mistakes that I've made in my first couple pro fights, it really led me to who I am now as a fighter. And I feel like when the UFC called me, it was perfect timing. It was definitely in God's plan for me to hold back to my seventh fight, and it was really good to go out there and kind of have a good performance even on 10 days’ notice. But I was definitely mentally ready to take the next step.”

That next step led to the first loss of Kline’s pro career, but to lose a competitive decision to the Top 15-ranked Jasudavicius up a division and on short notice was impressive. And as she preps for a Saturday matchup against Viktoriia Dudakova, her confidence hasn’t slipped in the slightest.