Fatherhood Rekindles Charles Oliveira's Pursuit Of Greatness

Three years ago, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira captured UFC gold after an impressive nine-fight win streak, capped off by a second-round knockout of Michael Chandler.
That streak was sparked by the birth of his daughter, Tayla, in 2017. From the moment she was born, Oliveira fought with a renewed sense of purpose, a drive that propelled him to claim the lightweight title, defend it against Dustin Poirier, and secure a first round submission victory over Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira dropped two of his last three fights inside the Octagon to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan, but he now finds himself in a very similar position to when he began his title run seven years ago.
Just last month, “Do Bronxs” and his partner Vitoria welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dominic. Oliveira says Dominic was “born at the right time.” The timing aligned with an offer from the UFC for Oliveira to rematch Chandler in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic in New York City.
The birth of a child is a huge responsibility, especially when one parent is also preparing for a fight in Madison Square Garden just weeks later. But Oliveira isn’t the type to shut himself off from his family during training camp. For him, they are his ultimate support system through the toughest moments of his life.
“Vitoria is a great mother,” Oliveira said. “She let me sleep, she didn’t call me. Her mother helped her a little, my mother as well, so I could rest. But I heard [Dominic] crying, I wanted to get up and carry him. I am very attached to my children, so I wanted to be close. When I went to [the] gym, I called to know about him. But I keep focused, training. Vitoria is an excellent mother, she didn’t call me at night, she didn’t ask me anything. She is a great mother, she let me train. Whenever she could, she took Dominic with us. Tayla was also with me, so it was nice.”
Before heading to New York for fight week, Vitoria and one-month-old Dominic joined Oliveira at Chute Boxe as he started ramping up his weight cut.
“In these last days, I started taking a sauna and he was there,” Oliveira said. “She played with him, putting him on the window. 'Hey, dad, I'm here.' These things motivate and encourage me. I'm very grateful to Vitoria for everything she has been doing, and for Dominic, who was born at the perfect time.”
While Oliveira couldn't have his immediate family with him in New York during fight week, he stayed in constant contact with them despite the grueling demands of media obligations, weight cutting, and everything else that comes with preparing for a UFC fight.
“I started to unpack, and Vitoria put his clothes with his smell, I put it next to my bed,” Oliveira said. “I miss him. I'm a present father. I like to be with my children. I call Tayla all the time. I call Vitoria all the time. Yesterday, I called her, and I said: 'Hi, how are you? I'm calling to talk to my son,' and she said: 'I can't believe it.' I miss them.”
This Saturday, Oliveira will draw on that motivation when he rematches Chandler at Madison Square Garden. As mentioned, this will be a five-round, non-title bout, and while those don't happen often, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that the winner will be next in line for a shot at the title, right behind Tsarukyan.
While it’s hard to imagine a fight between Oliveira, who holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history (20), and Chandler, who’s earned four performance bonuses in his first five UFC bouts, going the distance, Oliveira always prepares to go championship rounds.
“Actually, it doesn't change anything; it doesn't matter if it is three or five rounds,” Oliveira said. “We always train focused on five rounds. Chute Boxe works like this, we focus on five rounds. We don't care about the others. We always focus on five rounds. I don't think it lasts. He goes forward, but I think he will be less desperate. I go forward all the time. I'll look for a knockout or submission.”
While Oliveira doesn’t spend much time thinking about the number of rounds in his upcoming fight, he also doesn’t dwell on his history with Chandler. He gained confidence from that first performance, knowing he has the tools to knock Chandler out again, but he understands this is a completely different fight, three years later. With that in mind, Oliveira is prepared for whatever challenges come his way.
“It’s gonna be another war,” Oliveira said. “We are both tough guys that go forward. It’s gonna be a war. I don’t think he is gonna be so desperate like in the last fight. On the other hand, I’ll go forward. I believe in the power of my hands, and I believe I can knock him out.
“I’m here for history, I’m here for legacy, I’m here to be a champion. When my son was born, I said, ‘Your dad is going to be a champion again just like when your dad was a champion for his daughter.’ That’s my promise.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
