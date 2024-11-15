Fatherhood Rekindles Charles Oliveira's Pursuit Of Greatness

The birth of a child is a huge responsibility, especially when one parent is also preparing for a fight in Madison Square Garden just weeks later. But Oliveira isn’t the type to shut himself off from his family during training camp. For him, they are his ultimate support system through the toughest moments of his life.

“Vitoria is a great mother,” Oliveira said. “She let me sleep, she didn’t call me. Her mother helped her a little, my mother as well, so I could rest. But I heard [Dominic] crying, I wanted to get up and carry him. I am very attached to my children, so I wanted to be close. When I went to [the] gym, I called to know about him. But I keep focused, training. Vitoria is an excellent mother, she didn’t call me at night, she didn’t ask me anything. She is a great mother, she let me train. Whenever she could, she took Dominic with us. Tayla was also with me, so it was nice.”

Before heading to New York for fight week, Vitoria and one-month-old Dominic joined Oliveira at Chute Boxe as he started ramping up his weight cut.

“In these last days, I started taking a sauna and he was there,” Oliveira said. “She played with him, putting him on the window. 'Hey, dad, I'm here.' These things motivate and encourage me. I'm very grateful to Vitoria for everything she has been doing, and for Dominic, who was born at the perfect time.”