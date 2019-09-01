Fate On De Castro's Side Entering UFC 243

“I’m just getting noticed more,” he said. “Everywhere I go around here, people know who I am. So any store, any gas station, people know me. But the rest remains the same. I work six to three every day, pick up my daughter from school, so it’s all the same.”

But there is the reality of debuting in a stadium expected to be filled with more than 55,000 fans come fight night.

“This is outstanding,” he said. “I used to fight in front of 300 people down here in the Fall River Casino; now I’m going to be fighting at Marvel Stadium in front of 50-something thousand people. Plus, it’s on ESPN pay-per-view, so I’m going to be all over this place. I keep making history for myself. This is the biggest card of the year, the biggest card ever in Australia, it’s with great fighters and I’m honored to be on this card. I’m very happy.”

It doesn’t even bother the Fall River product that he’s taking on a local favorite in Tafa, who was born in New Zealand and who lives in Australia, ensuring that he will have the entire crowd in his corner when the Octagon door shuts.

“My third fight, I went all the way to Maine to the guy’s backyard,” said De Castro of his November 2018 bout against Ras Hylton. “There were about 300-400 people and I only brought like 12 guys with me. (Laughs) It was a good night for me, I knocked him out in the first round. I like it (the Tafa fight) because the pressure is gonna be on his side, not my side.”

But did De Castro and his 12 buddies have to hightail it out of Maine that night?

“The people were actually very cordial,” he laughs. “They treated us very good, and I always respect the people I fight. We fight, but this is business, so I always respect my opponents. It takes a lot to get into the cage.”

It does, and De Castro wants to get in there as much as he can.

“My goal is fighting four times a year,” he said. “As a heavyweight I don’t have to cut weight and I’m always in the gym, always training, and I want to make the most out of my UFC experience. I want to fight every three months and climb the ladder and do good things in the UFC.”

And have an Endgame with his own spin on it.