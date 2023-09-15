The Fastest To Compete In 20 UFC Fights

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Since stepping in on short notice to fight Thiago Santos in his UFC debut at UFC 227 back in 2018, “Trailblazer” has been the textbook definition of an active fighter, missing first place on this list by only 27 days. He was peak prolific in 2020, when he not only went undefeated in five fights, but also won all those fights between May 16 and December 12. He capped off that campaign by knocking out the great “Jacare” Souza. Now wreaking havoc in the welterweight division, it should be noted that Holland is still only 30 years old. If he continues performing at even half the pace of his first 20 bouts, he could find himself in striking distance of the all-time record currently owned by veteran Jim Miller.

