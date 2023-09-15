The Fastest To Compete In 20 UFC Fights

Noche UFC
When Kevin Holland steps into the Octagon for the Noche UFC co-main event against Jack Della Maddalena, he’ll secure the record as the second-fastest fighter to compete in 20 UFC bouts. That’s a lot of punching in a relatively short amount of time, and we took the occasion to look at Holland’s resume, in addition to the four other fighters in the top five.
1. Donald Cerrone
(1,842 days)
Every Donald Cerrone Finish In UFC History
It’s oh-so fitting that Holland finds himself on this list in the company of Cowboy Cerrone, the fighter whose “anytime, anywhere” ethos most closely resembles his own. Twenty fights barely amount to half of Cerrone’s 38 total UFC/WEC fights, currently third-most all-time. Until the end of his career, he maintained a willingness to forego turnaround times and fight again as soon as the doctors would clear him. His busiest stretch in his first 20 bouts was 2011, a year that would see him go 4-1 in five bouts, including wins over Dennis Siver and future champion Charles Oliveira.
2. Kevin Holland
(1,869 days)
Kevin Holland Fight Week Interview | Noche UFC
Since stepping in on short notice to fight Thiago Santos in his UFC debut at UFC 227 back in 2018, “Trailblazer” has been the textbook definition of an active fighter, missing first place on this list by only 27 days. He was peak prolific in 2020, when he not only went undefeated in five fights, but also won all those fights between May 16 and December 12. He capped off that campaign by knocking out the great “Jacare” Souza. Now wreaking havoc in the welterweight division, it should be noted that Holland is still only 30 years old. If he continues performing at even half the pace of his first 20 bouts, he could find himself in striking distance of the all-time record currently owned by veteran Jim Miller.
3. Neil Magny
(2,093 days)
Whether it’s after a full fight camp or just a few days’ notice, you can always rely on Neil Magny to be ready, willing and able to go. Since debuting way back at UFC 157, he remains a fixture in high-level welterweight matchups. He recorded those first 20 bouts between 2013 and 2018, with 2014 being his most industrious run. That was the year he went 5-0 over the course of nine months, including wins over Tim Means and Kiichi Kunimoto.
4. Alex Oliveira
(2,226 days)
Alex Oliveira danced his way to the Octagon 22 times between 2015 and 2022, with the first 20 being good enough for fourth place overall here. “Cowboy” would fight four times over the course of nine months in 2015, and four more times in 2016, including a headlining spot versus the other Cowboy on this list, Donald Cerrone, in February’s UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy.
5. Sam Alvey
(2,261 days)
Between 2014 and 2022, “Smile’N” Sam Alvey strapped on his UFC gloves a total of 24 times across the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions against the like of Derek Brunson, Rashad Evans and Dan Kelly, just to name a few. In his first 20 bouts, he averaged a fight every 111 days. His most prolific run came in 2016, when he took consecutive fights in June, July and August, before taking a short breather before another one the first week of November.
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.