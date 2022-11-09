Fashioned For The Moment: Michael Chandler Was Made For The Spotlight

Putting on a show at MSG is nothing new for Chandler, though, as he fought Justin Gaethje at MSG last November. That fight won the 2021 award for Fight of the Yea,r and even though Chandler didn’t get the win, his performance spoke volumes.

“I think I had proven how tough I am in the past, outside of the UFC, but doing it inside the UFC on that platform and just showing people the heart and determination I have from the bell to bell when that cage door closes, I’m a different guy. I think Justin Gaethje saw that; I think obviously the whole MMA world saw that and I think Dustin Poirier will see that on Saturday night,” Chandler said. “You want to limit those kinds of wars in your career because those definitely don’t bode well for the future, but it sure does kind of stake your claim and plant a flag for the rest of the guys you fight that they know you’re a certain kind of guy and you’re a different kind of animal.”

Chandler bounced back from that defeat to Gaethje with a stunning front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson. Four celebratory backflips followed by an Octagon interview for the ages placed Chandler right back in the thick of the lightweight title picture.

With the belt switching hands from Charles Oliveira to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, this weekend’s bout between him and Poirier has high stakes.

“I have another huge opportunity against a very game, tough veteran in Dustin Poirier. The title implications are real,” Chandler said. “I do think if I go out there beat Dustin Poirier, my name is in the hat to go out there, fight Islam and win the title.”