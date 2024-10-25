Farid Basharat Is Planning His Best Performance Yet

Now I'm heading into the Top 15 region, and I've got to show even more now. Saturday night, I plan on showing my best performance to date, go out there, be lethal, be deadly, get the finish, and then Top 15 from there.”

Basharat had a chance to prove as much earlier in the year when he was scheduled to face the quietly surging Montel Jackson in June, but an injury scrapped that booking. Hugo doesn’t have nearly the same amount of experience and success in the Octagon, but the 31-year-old does boast 29 fights on his professional record and came away from his debut with a decision win in April 2024.

UFC 308 Embedded | MMA Coaches Break Down Holloway vs Topuria This Saturday

That said, Basharat is respectfully unconcerned about what Hugo is bringing to the table. Although he believes the Brazilian presents some challenges, it’s nothing for which he feels unprepared.