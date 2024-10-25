Farid Basharat Is Planning His Best Performance Yet

Athletes
There’s nothing like the confidence of an undefeated fighter, and Farid Basharat carries that in spades. Three fights into his UFC tenure, he is 3-0 with one finish and barely a round lost. Combine that with his equally impressive (although no longer unbeaten) older brother, Javid, and “Ferocious” is feeling good about himself ahead of his fourth Octagon appearance at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway.
His most recent effort saw him best Taylor Lapilus to open the 2024 calendar, a solid win over an experienced veteran apt to push Basharat for 15 minutes. He passed that test with relative ease, and he’s ready to continue as much on October 26 against Victor Hugo.
“I'm delighted with (my UFC career) so far, to be honest with you,” Basharat said to UFC.com during his media day interview. “It’s been almost perfect.
Now I'm heading into the Top 15 region, and I've got to show even more now. Saturday night, I plan on showing my best performance to date, go out there, be lethal, be deadly, get the finish, and then Top 15 from there.”
Basharat had a chance to prove as much earlier in the year when he was scheduled to face the quietly surging Montel Jackson in June, but an injury scrapped that booking. Hugo doesn’t have nearly the same amount of experience and success in the Octagon, but the 31-year-old does boast 29 fights on his professional record and came away from his debut with a decision win in April 2024.
That said, Basharat is respectfully unconcerned about what Hugo is bringing to the table. Although he believes the Brazilian presents some challenges, it’s nothing for which he feels unprepared.
“I believe there's going to be a disparity in level and quality,” he said. “If I'm honest, I think I have the advantage everywhere. With that being said, he does pose some threats and I'm aware of them. We have a game plan (for) them. We're ready for it.”
Beyond a skill set, Basharat thinks his intangibles set him apart from the vaunted bantamweight division. Making it through the shark pit of unranked 135ers is a tall task in and of itself, and all that earns a fighter is even stiffer tests in the rankings.
And while work ethic, discipline and determination are prerequisites for a budding contender, so is a well-rounded arsenal, particularly in the lighter weight classes.
So far, Basharat has shown exactly that. Through his trio of UFC fights and his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Basharat has scored multiple takedowns in each bout and outstruck all of his opponents except for Kleidison Rodrigues, whom he submitted in the first round.
“I think my best trait is my ability to mix it up,” he said. “I believe I do it right up there in the whole of the UFC across any weight divisions. I think if you talk about well-rounded fighters and who can mix it up best, I think you've got my name in the hat”
With that confidence comes lofty standards for himself. Should he get past Hugo, Basharat is clamoring for an opponent in or around the Top 15. From there, it’s all looking up, and he isn’t looking to waste any time, either.
“I think within I think my four fights, I'm fighting for the belt,” he said. “That's very realistic.”
