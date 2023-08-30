FARID BASHARAT IS READY TO MAKE WAVES

Not only does Basharat want to show that he’s even better than the fighter that clearly defeated Blackshear in March, but also that he’s someone that will be facing the best fighters in the division in the not too distant future.

While he’s fully locked in on Saturday’s meeting with Rodrigues, the 26-year-old admitted that is training is never so much about the next man that will be standing across from him inside the Octagon, but rather about developing the skills needed to thrive and succeed against the top tier of talent in the UFC’s most robust and competitive division.

“All these camps I’m doing, not only am I preparing for my current opponent, I’m preparing for future opponents, too,” offered Basharat, who went 4-0 as an amateur prior to transitioning to the professional ranks, where he’s earned six of his 10 wins by stoppage. “Those are the hopes I have for myself. I’m really keeping my eyes on the guys at the top.

“Not that I’m looking past Kleydson or my current opponents, but within a year or two, I view myself competing with those guys. When I do these camps, I’m not just thinking about Da’Mon and Kleydson — I’m thinking about ‘I need to improve this because when I get to so-and-so in the Top 5, he does this well, so I need to improve this.’”

And the bantamweight sophomore is confident that he has what it takes to hang with the new champ right now.

“Say what you will: I truly believe that if me and O’Malley fought right now, I win; I truly believe this,” said Basharat. “On the feet, he’s very, very good; he’s more dangerous than myself, but I have more tools.