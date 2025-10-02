Farid Basharat | Levelling Up

The trick — and it is tricky to learn and achieve — is to understand the number of things you can’t control vastly outnumber the things you can, and worrying about the former instead of focusing on the latter is an express pass to stress, anxiety, and all kinds of other things no one should actively subject themselves to.

Basharat has learned that lesson soon than most.

“I used to worry too much about ‘I need to get a fight in this window, and this window,’ but we plan, and God plans better,” he said with a smirk and a chuckle, acknowledging the real and powerful truth he was trying to override with his worrying. “Any time someone has been put in front of me, I’ve beaten them convincingly and I’ve looked good doing it. I would say I have been fairly entertaining in the process, showing all skills and attributes, so I don’t want to trick myself out of the race. I’m winning, so just keep winning the race; don’t trick yourself and change too much.

“It gives you a lot of peace of mind,” Basharat added when asked how finding this new level of understanding and way of looking at things has impacted him. “When you’re young, you have a lot of ego and energy, and you want to fight every little battle; every fan, every person that says, ‘You should have done this’ or ‘You ruined my parlay because you didn’t get the knockout.’ Even if it’s a family dispute: when you’re young, you’re ready to fight for every little thing, but as you get older, you realize what’s really important and just fight the battles that you need to fight.

“The other stuff? Just relax.”