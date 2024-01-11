Farid Basharat Knows He Belongs Here Now

Basharat doubled down on that feeling in his post-fight interview after submitting Rodrigues, saying he believes he would beat current bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley if they stood across from each other sooner rather than later. He conceded the fact that he has plenty to work on himself, but styles make fights, and Basharat sees himself as someone who matches well with his fellow DWCS-alumnus.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

That confidence doesn’t just come from his results, however. Since coming to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture, Basharat is regularly in the room with a large roster of UFC veterans from middleweight champion Sean Strickland to the hard-hitting, tough-as-nails featherweight Dan Ige. Getting high-level tests each and every day allows Basharat to see the gains he is making as he embarks on the early chapters of his career.

“I really do train with the best guys on the planet,” Basharat said. “When I start to see how I perform against these guys in the training room, when I'm depleted, when I'm tired and stressed, fight night, when I'm full of food and full of rest, it almost is a lot easier than fight camp. Fight camps are where I really realize how much I'm improving.”