Farid Basharat | Always Focused on Moving Forward

“One of the biggest things I’ve had to learn in my career is to not take that perfectionism thing over the top,” acknowledged Basharat. “I think the problem earlier on in my career, prior to the UFC, was just that: a fight would finish and I would be like, ‘I didn’t finish him in the first!’ My friends or my coaches or often my brother would be telling me, ‘Are you serious? Calm down, relax. Don’t take yourself so seriously’

“I always review my fights once they’re done, and every single time, I’ve been happy with my performance,” he added. “I always come out with things I need to do better — that’s how you keep improving, but that’s different from saying, ‘It was a bad performance.’ Over time, I have learnt that, and if I didn’t, I promise you I would be insane by now, or I wouldn’t be in the sport.”

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There have yet to be any bad performances for Basharat, who added to his winning streak with a split decision win over Jean Matsumoto in February, in what was both a crucial victory and one that feels emblematic of how he’s viewed and portrayed in the bantamweight division at the moment.

“The win was a really good feather in my cap for two reasons: one was the opponent — Jean Matsumoto; really good, really solid, underrated in my opinion,” he said. “I think a lot of the casuals will simply look at ‘Do you have a number by your name? No, well, you must not be that good,’ but that’s not the case with him. He fought Rob Font, who was No. 9 at the time, and you could arguably give that fight to Matsumoto.

“Consequently, it gave me a ranking; it gave me No. 15,” continued Basharat. “It was definitely a proud moment, but at the same time, I also felt — without being arrogant — that I was higher than 15, if I’m honest with you. I was grateful for it — that they gave me 15 — but I felt closer towards No. 10 if I’m being honest because there were a couple guys in there on four, five-fight…”