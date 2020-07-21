Farewell To A King: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Ahead of each of his last two appearances inside the Octagon, I have asked the Brazilian light heavyweight if the fight before him could be his last. Each time, the man known throughout his career as “Little Nog” told me he wanted to fight a little longer.

Prior to his bout with Sam Alvey in September 2018, he said he would like to fight for two more years. Last year, as he was readying to face Ryan Spann at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, he made it clear that he still had a little more fight left in him, suggesting that he would hang up his four-ounce gloves following one more appearance in 2020.

And that’s exactly what the 44-year-old Nogueira will do following his fight with countryman and long-time rival Mauricio “Shogun” Rua this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“I think I’ve had a good career in this sport, and now I think there is a new generation in Brazil and it’s a good time for them to show good things to the fans,” he said as he started to explain why he has finally decided to call it a career.

Nogueira was part of the vanguard of Brazilian stars that rose to prominence in the early part of the 2000s while competing in Japan, where many of the best performances of his career took place, including his first meeting with Rua in the quarterfinals of the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix.