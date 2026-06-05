For Farès Ziam, Saturday Is All That Matters

The only shared connection between the two was Abdelaziz, who also manages Gaethje, but Ziam was curious about how they did things at Trevor Wittman’s invite-only facility outside of the Colorado capital and thought he could be a good addition to Gaethje’s camp given his size and skill profile. Abdelaziz made some calls, Ziam got the green light, and off he went to spend six weeks helping “The Highlight” get ready for UFC 324.

“It was a great experience for me,” Ziam said. “I was glad to be a part of this moment for Justin and the gym. I learned so many details, so many things; I grew up, and I leveled up.

“Honestly, Trevor has experience that not many coaches have training so many champions, so for me, he’s one of the greatest of the world, so I go there to learn some details for my fight, but also to acclimate. I love the atmosphere of Denver, the mountains; it’s more natural than Vegas or something like that. Also, the gym is very good — it’s private, not too many people, and we have everything to perform. It’s like a mini-UFC Performance Institute.”