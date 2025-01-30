Farès Ziam | Repeat The Feat

Not only did it give him his first UFC finish, it also extended Ziam's win streak to four as the Frenchman's form started to gather momentum heading into 2025.

Now Ziam returns to action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he'll take on Mike Davis in a lightweight bout.

And, as he visited with the UFC.com team during fight week, Ziam looked chilled and confident as he attempts to make it five wins in a row in the Octagon.

"I feel great because I wanted to stay active after my last fight," he said.

"I said I wanted to fight in the beginning of the year, and that happens this Saturday."