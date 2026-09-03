Farès Ziam | Ready To Start Another Run

Baseball players generally get three at-bats a night and the team plays 162 games a year. If you struck out last time up, you’re likely to get another chance or two in that same game to have success, and if not, there's almost always another game tomorrow. Hockey and basketball players get on the ice or the court 82 times a season, plus playoffs, and have countless opportunities to have success, with failure costing them points in the standings, but the chance to rebound coming again after a sleep or two.

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Combat sports athletes get to fight two or three times a year, on average, and an ill-timed loss can halt years of progress in a flash. While every fighter efforts to be as mentally and physically ready as possible on those rare nights when they make the walk to the Octagon, sometimes they just aren’t — they’re human too, after all — and a lengthy winning streak and opportunity to climb higher up the rankings goes by the boards in a matter of minutes.

“The lesson was my mindset,” began Farès Ziam, speaking about his June loss to Tom Nolan that halted a six-fight winning streak and stalled his progress up the lightweight division. “With Tom, I was too much relaxed; I didn’t have the fire in me to fight good, to go to the fight, to finish the fight.