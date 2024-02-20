Fares Ziam: Learning On The Job

In a way, Ziam’s understanding of the need to get settled in Mexico City mirrors the settling process that most fighters undergo when they first touch down in the UFC, as the step up in competition can at times mimic the drastic impact of competing more than 7,000 feet above sea level.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old debuted in the Octagon at UFC 242, arriving with a 10-2 record and riding a five-fight winning streak, only to land on the wrong side of the scorecards in a bout with Don Madge. In each of his next two outings, Ziam garnered victories — the first by unanimous decision over Jamie Mullarkey, and the second by majority decision against Luigi Vendramini — but looked hesitant, cautious; fighting not to lose more than he was fighting to win.

His loss to Terrance McKinney at the end of February 2022 was the final fight on his contract, and initially, the UFC opted not to renew his deal, which came as a crushing blow to the French fighter.

“For me, my mind was very bad, my heart, too,” admitted Ziam, who re-upped with the promotion ahead of its debut in Paris, where he scored a unanimous decision win over newcomer Michal Figlak to get things moving in a positive direction again. “The UFC is a dream for a lot of fighters, and I got the chance to fight there, but after that (I was ready to move on).

“Maybe one month after that, my manager called me and said, ‘UFC is going to re-sign you’ and I was very happy.”