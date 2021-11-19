Fares Ziam Hopes To Climb Quickly

Most importantly, Ziam feels healthy. When he fought Vendramini at UFC 263, he did so with a torn ligament in his knee. This go-round, however, Ziam has a relatively clean bill of health. Although some athletes might see this opportunity against McKinney as a sort of chance to “bounce back” in a way, Ziam just wants to increase his standing in the vaunted lightweight division.

Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Vieira Vs Tate

“It’s just a fight,” Ziam told UFC.com. “I think Sean Shelby made this fight because it’s a very good matchup so, for me, it’s good. I want to win, of course, because I want to go up, so let’s go.”

