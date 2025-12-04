Farès Ziam | Growing Into A Serious Threat

It showed through his first four fights, where wins over Jamie Mullarkey and Luigi Vendramini came in between a loss to Don Madge in that debut effort and a first-round submission finish at the hands of Terrance McKinney at the outset of his 2022 campaign. As often as you saw the flashes of upside, there were equal flickers of self-doubt and skill gaps that needed to be filled in.

Since that loss to McKinney, Ziam has been on a steady climb, touching down in Las Vegas this week riding a five-fight winning streak as he heads into a critical pairing with fellow surging lightweight Nazim Sadykhov that kicks off the UFC 323 televised prelims.

“The confidence,” he said quickly when asked what has changed most to propel him on this current run of success that has him on the doorstep of the Top 15. “Before, I was not so confident, but now I am confident in my skills. I know I can do great because I am patient, disciplined, humble; I have everything to be great, so in the fights, my brain is off.”

While winning invariably builds confidence and Ziam has been doing nothing but over the last two-plus years, some of that genuine self-belief also comes with growing in other aspects as well. Getting older, starting a family, and navigating the ups and downs of life in general all contribute, and France’s “Smile Killer” has experienced all of those things during this current run of good form.