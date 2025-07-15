Fan Events Schedule | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

When: Saturday, July 19 from 1pm - 5pm CT

Where: Smoothie King Center, Parking Lot 3

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, July 19, from 1pm – 5 pm CT at Smoothie King Center, Parking Lot 3. This event is free and open to the public; fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, face-off with your favorite fighter at UFC Fighter Face-off, and pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 1pm–2:30pm and 3pm–4:30pm.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1pm CT.