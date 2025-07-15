Fan Events Schedule | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.
UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 will take place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN 2, ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 318 Fan Events Schedule:
UFC 318 Press Conference
When: Thursday, July 17 at 6pm ET / 5pm CT / 3pm PT
Where: Smoothie King Center (1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA)
Who: Max Holloway | Dustin Poirier | Paulo Costa | Roman Kopylov | Kevin Holland | Daniel Rodriguez | Dan Ige | Patricio Pitbull | Michael Johnson | Daniel Zellhuber
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm CT.
UFC 318 Weigh-In Show
When: Friday, July 18 at 9:50am ET / 8:50am CT / 6:50am PT
Who: All UFC 318 Athletes | View The Fight Card
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 318 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, July 18 at 6pm ET / 5pm CT / 3pm PT
Where: Smoothie King Center (1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Max Holloway | Dustin Poirier | Paulo Costa | Roman Kopylov | Kevin Holland | Daniel Rodriguez | Dan Ige | Patricio Pitbull | Michael Johnson | Daniel Zellhuber
Prelims: Kyler Phillips | Vinicius Oliveira | Marvin Vettori | Brendan Allen | Francisco Prado | Nikolay Veretennikov | Ateba Gautier | Robert Valentin
Early Prelims: Adam Fugitt | Islam Dulatov | Jimmy Crute | Marcin Prachnio | Ryan Spann | Lukasz Brzeski | Brunno Ferreira | Jackson McVey | Carli Judice | Nicolle Caliari
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm CT.
UFC 318 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, July 19 from 1pm - 5pm CT
Where: Smoothie King Center, Parking Lot 3
What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, July 19, from 1pm – 5 pm CT at Smoothie King Center, Parking Lot 3. This event is free and open to the public; fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.
Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, face-off with your favorite fighter at UFC Fighter Face-off, and pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 1pm–2:30pm and 3pm–4:30pm.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1pm CT.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.