Fan Events Schedule | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

When: Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 from 9am PT - 5pm PT

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center – South Hall, Second Floor (3150 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89109)

What: UFC X takes place Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are available via AXS. UFC X is produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience includes brand and partner activations, live stage programming, autograph sessions, and meet & greets – providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Fans who attend UFC X will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Meta, ESPN+, Bud Light, Monster, Cuervo, New Amsterdam Vodka, Thorne, Dave & Busters, Total Wireless, Air National Guard, 19 Crimes, Morgan & Morgan, and Wolfpak.

Athletes confirmed to attend UFC X include Israel Adesanya, Caio Borralho, Michael Chandler, Merab Dvalishvili, Justin Gaethje, Kayla Harrison, Matt Hughes, Robbie Lawler, Chuck Liddell, Diego Lopes, Brandon Moreno, Amanda Nunes, Paddy Pimblett, Alexander Volkanovski, Weili Zhang, and many more. Athlete appearances are subject to change.

This event is ticketed to the public. Tickets are available here. Doors open at 9am PT.

