Fan Events Schedule | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling world championship bouts. A new UFC lightweight king will be crowned when undefeated former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria moves up to battle former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown. Also, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 24 castmate and No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, June 28 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, UFC FIGHT PASS and Disney+.
UFC 317: Buy Tickets | Order PPV
UFC 317 Press Conference
When: Thursday, June 26 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena (3780 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158)
Who: Ilia Topuria | Charles Oliveira | Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Kara-France | Beneil Dariush | Renato Moicano | Brandon Royval | Joshua Van | Payton Talbott | Felipe Lima
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2pm PT.
UFC Hall Of Fame: Official Class Of 2025 Induction Ceremony
When: Thursday, June 26 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena (3780 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158)
What: UFC’s annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to induct a new class of mixed martial arts legends. Hosted by UFC commentator Jon Anik, the 2025 Induction Ceremony stands as one of the marquee events during International Fight Week, the brand’s annual global celebration of combat sports. The UFC Hall of Fame is a celebration of the pioneer, the trailblazer, the innovator, and the visionary. It is a celebration of the DNA of UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts.
Class of 2025:
- Pioneer Era: Mark Kerr – Inducted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Pioneer Era: Vitor Belfort
- Modern Era: Robbie Lawler
- Modern Era: Amanda Nunes
- Fight Wing: Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum
- Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient: Charles Oliveira
- Contributor Wing: Craig Piligian
This event is ticketed to the public. Tickets are available here. Doors open at 6pm PT.
UFC 317 Weigh-In Show
When: Friday, June 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT
Who: All UFC 317 Athletes | View The Fight Card
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC X: The Premier Two-Day Fan Experience
When: Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 from 9am PT - 5pm PT
Where: Las Vegas Convention Center – South Hall, Second Floor (3150 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89109)
What: UFC X takes place Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are available via AXS. UFC X is produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.
Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience includes brand and partner activations, live stage programming, autograph sessions, and meet & greets – providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.
Fans who attend UFC X will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Meta, ESPN+, Bud Light, Monster, Cuervo, New Amsterdam Vodka, Thorne, Dave & Busters, Total Wireless, Air National Guard, 19 Crimes, Morgan & Morgan, and Wolfpak.
Athletes confirmed to attend UFC X include Israel Adesanya, Caio Borralho, Michael Chandler, Merab Dvalishvili, Justin Gaethje, Kayla Harrison, Matt Hughes, Robbie Lawler, Chuck Liddell, Diego Lopes, Brandon Moreno, Amanda Nunes, Paddy Pimblett, Alexander Volkanovski, Weili Zhang, and many more. Athlete appearances are subject to change.
This event is ticketed to the public. Tickets are available here. Doors open at 9am PT.
Canelo vs Crawford Press Conference
When: Friday, June 27 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena (3780 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158)
Watch: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram
Who: Canelo Álvarez | Terence Crawford
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT.
UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, June 27 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Where: T-Mobile Arena (3780 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Ilia Topuria | Charles Oliveira | Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Kara-France | Beneil Dariush | Renato Moicano | Brandon Royval | Joshua Van | Payton Talbott | Felipe Lima
Prelims: Jack Hermansson | Gregory Rodrigues | Hyder Amil | Jose Miguel Delgado | Viviane Araújo | Tracy Cortez | Terrance McKinney | Viacheslav Borshchev
Early Prelims: Sedriques Dumas | Jackson McVey | Jhonata Diniz | Alvin Hines | Niko Price | Jacobe Smith
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm PT.