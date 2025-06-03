 Skip to main content
Merab Dvalishvili is seen on stage during the UFC 316 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fan Events Schedule | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, Live From Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey On June 7, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 4, 2025

UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey with another stacked card, headlined by a pair of blockbuster championship bouts.

In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.

UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Order UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

UFC 316 Press Conference

When: Thursday, June 5 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Where: Prudential Center (25 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07102)

Who: Merab Dvalishvili | Sean O’Malley | Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison | Kelvin Gastelum | Joe Pyfer | Mario Bautista | Patchy Mix | Vicente Luque | Kevin Holland 

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.

UFC 316 Official Weigh-In Show

When: Friday, June 6 at 9am ET / 6am PT

Who: All UFC 316 Athletes | View The Fight Card

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Meet & Greet With Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno poses for a photo with fans during the UFC Fan Experience at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, June 6

Where:

  • Barcode Entertainment Complex (11am ET - 12:30pm ET)
  • Metro Liquors (6:30pm ET - 8:30pm ET)

What: Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be taking photos and signing autographs for fans.

UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

When: Friday, June 6 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Where: Prudential Center (25 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07102)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

Main Card: Merab Dvalishvili | Sean O’Malley | Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison | Kelvin Gastelum | Joe Pyfer | Mario Bautista | Patchy Mix | Vicente Luque | Kevin Holland 

Prelims: Bruno Silva | Joshua Van | Azamat Murzakanov | Brendson Ribeiro | Serghei Spivac | Waldo Cortes Acosta | Khaos Williams | Andreas Gustafsson

Early Prelims: Ariane da Silva | Wang Cong | Jeka Saragih | JooSang Yoo | Quillan Salkilld | Yanal Ashmouz | Marquel Mederos | Mark Choinski

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET.

UFC 316 Fan Experience

Kayla Harrison interacts with fans during day two of UFC X at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Zuffa LLC)
When: Saturday, June 7 from 2:00pm-6:00pm ET

Where: Championship Plaza (adjacent to the Prudential Center)

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, June 7. Fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience.

Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel Photo Op, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 2-3:30pm ET and 4-5:30pm ET.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2pm ET.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

