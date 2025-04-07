Fan Events Schedule | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

When: Saturday, April 12 from 1:00pm-5:00pm ET

Where: Flagler St, between 2nd and Biscayne Blvd

What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, April 12. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience. Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 1-2:30pm and 3-4:30pm.

This event is free and open to the public.