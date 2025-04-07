Fan Events Schedule | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC returns to Kaseya Center to crown a new featherweight champion as former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski faces No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Also, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 12 ranked superstar Paddy Pimblett in a five round co-main event.
UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes
UFC 314 Press Conference
When: Thursday, April 10 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida)
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett | Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Nikita Krylov | Dominick Reyes
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm ET.
UFC 314 Official Weigh-In Show
When: Friday, April 11 at 9am ET / 6am PT
Who: All UFC 314 Athletes | View The Fight Card
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 316 Press Conference
When: Friday, April 11 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida)
Who: Merab Dvalishvili | Sean O'Malley | Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET.
UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, April 11 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT
Where: Kaseya Center (601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett | Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Nikita Krylov | Dominick Reyes
Prelims: Dan Ige | Sean Woodson | Yan Xiaonan | Virna Jandiroba | Jim Miller | Chase Hooper | Darren Elkins | Julian Erosa
Early Prelims: Sedriques Dumas | Michael Oleksiejczuk | Sumudaerji | Mitch Raposo | Tresean Gore | Marco Tulio | Nora Cornolle | Hailey Cowan
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET.
UFC 314 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, April 12 from 1:00pm-5:00pm ET
Where: Flagler St, between 2nd and Biscayne Blvd
What: Fans are invited to the UFC Fan Experience on Saturday, April 12. This event is free and open to the public, fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and immersive experience. Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 1-2:30pm and 3-4:30pm.
This event is free and open to the public.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.