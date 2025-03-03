Fan Events Schedule | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 313 Press Conference
When: Thursday, March 6 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)
Who: Alex Pereira | Magomed Ankalaev | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev | Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 313 Official Weigh-In Show
When: Friday, March 7 at 12pm ET / 9am PT
Who: All UFC 313 Athletes | View The Fight Card
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 314 Press Conference
When: Friday, March 7 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva | Geoff Neal | Carlos Prates
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.
UFC 313 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, March 7 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Alex Pereira | Magomed Ankalaev | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev | Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes | Amanda Lemos | Iasmin Lucindo | King Green | Mauricio Ruffy
Prelims: Curtis Blaydes | Rizvan Kuniev | Joshua Van | Rei Tsuruya | Brunno Ferreira | Armen Petrosyan | Alex Morono | Carlos Leal
Early Prelims: Mairon Santos | Francis Marshall | Djorden Santos | Ozzy Dias
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.
