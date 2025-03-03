Fan Events Schedule | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

