Alex Pereira is seen on stage during the UFC 307 press conference at Salt Palace Convention Center on October 03, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fan Events Schedule | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On March 8
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 3, 2025

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC 313 Press Conference

Justin Gaethje is seen on stage during the UFC 300 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
When: Thursday, March 6 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)

Who: Alex Pereira | Magomed Ankalaev | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev | Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 313 Official Weigh-In Show

Magomed Ankalaev poses on the scale at UFC APEX on January 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, March 7 at 12pm ET / 9am PT

Who: All UFC 313 Athletes | View The Fight Card

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 314 Press Conference

Alexander Volkanovski is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena on February 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, March 7 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva | Geoff Neal | Carlos Prates

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.

UFC 313 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Alex Pereira poses on the scale during the UFC 307 ceremonial weigh-in at Salt Palace Convention Center on October 04, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, March 7 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay (3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

Main Card: Alex Pereira | Magomed Ankalaev | Justin Gaethje | Rafael Fiziev | Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes | Amanda Lemos | Iasmin Lucindo | King Green | Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims: Curtis Blaydes | Rizvan Kuniev | Joshua Van | Rei Tsuruya | Brunno Ferreira | Armen Petrosyan | Alex Morono | Carlos Leal

Early Prelims: Mairon Santos | Francis Marshall | Djorden Santos | Ozzy Dias

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30pm PT.

Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

