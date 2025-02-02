Fan Events Schedule | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.
UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 takes place live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 312 Open Workouts
When: Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm AEDT
Where: Sydney Town Hall (483 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000)
Who: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez | Justin Tafa | Jimmy Crute
What: Athletes will work out for 10 minutes, then answer questions for 5 minutes.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEDT.
UFC 312 Press Conference
When: Thursday, February 6 at 6pm AEDT / 2am ET (Thursday) / 11pm PT (Wednesday)
Where: 19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park
Who: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEDT.
UFC 312 Official Weigh-In Show
When: Friday, February 7 at 3pm AEDT / 11pm ET (Thursday) / 8pm PT (Thursday)
Who: All UFC 312 Athletes | View The Fight Card
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS
This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 312 Fan Experience
When: Friday, February 7 from 3pm-7pm AEDT and Sunday, February 9 from 7am-11am AEDT
Where: Qudos Bank Arena Forecourt (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)
What: Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 3-4:30pm and 5-6:30 pm.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm AEDT.
UFC 312 Athlete Q&A
When: Friday, February 7 at 7pm AEDT
Where: Qudos Bank Arena (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)
Who: Charles Oliveira | Alexander Volkanovski | Jack Della Maddalena | Tai Tuivasa
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm AEDT.
UFC 312 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm AEDT / 3:30am ET / 12:30am PT
Where: Qudos Bank Arena (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)
Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick
Main Card: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez | Justin Tafa | Tallison Teixeira | Jimmy Crute | Rodolfo Bellato | Jake Matthews | Francisco Prado
Prelims: Jack Jenkins | Gabriel Santos | Tom Nolan | Viacheslav Borshchev | Wang Cong | Bruna Brasil | Colby Thicknesse | Aleksandre Topuria
Early Prelims: Jonathan Micallef | Kevin Jousset | Quillan Salkilld | Anshul Jubli | Hyunsung park | Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm AEDT.
