Dricus du Plessis poses on the scale during the UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fan Events Schedule | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 At Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, NSW, Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 2, 2025

UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.

UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 takes place live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 312 Open Workouts

Dricus du Plessis holds an open workout session for fans and media at Crown Nightclub on August 15, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
When: Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm AEDT

Where: Sydney Town Hall (483 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000)

Who: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez | Justin Tafa | Jimmy Crute

What: Athletes will work out for 10 minutes, then answer questions for 5 minutes.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEDT.

UFC 312 Press Conference

Sean Strickland is seen on stage during the UFC 302 press conference at Prudential Center on May 30, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
When: Thursday, February 6 at 6pm AEDT / 2am ET (Thursday) / 11pm PT (Wednesday)

Where: 19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park

Who: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEDT.

UFC 312 Official Weigh-In Show

Tatiana Suarez poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, February 7 at 3pm AEDT / 11pm ET (Thursday) / 8pm PT (Thursday)

Who: All UFC 312 Athletes | View The Fight Card

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Kick and UFC FIGHT PASS

This event is closed to the public but available for viewing on YouTube, TikTok, UFC.com, Facebook and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 312 Fan Experience

Sean Strickland interacts with fans during day two of UFC X at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Richie Banks/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, February 7 from 3pm-7pm AEDT and Sunday, February 9 from 7am-11am AEDT

Where: Qudos Bank Arena Forecourt (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)

What: Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, test your knockout power at the UFC Striking Challenge and pick up official UFC merchandise at the UFC Store and more! There will also be Athlete Meet & Greets from 3-4:30pm and 5-6:30 pm.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3pm AEDT.

UFC 312 Athlete Q&A

Alexander Volkanovski is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, February 7 at 7pm AEDT

Where: Qudos Bank Arena (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)

Who: Charles Oliveira | Alexander Volkanovski | Jack Della Maddalena | Tai Tuivasa

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm AEDT.

UFC 312 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Zhang Weili poses on the scale during the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
When: Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm AEDT / 3:30am ET / 12:30am PT

Where: Qudos Bank Arena (19 Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park)

Watch: UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick

Main Card: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez | Justin Tafa | Tallison Teixeira | Jimmy Crute | Rodolfo Bellato | Jake Matthews | Francisco Prado

Prelims: Jack Jenkins | Gabriel Santos | Tom Nolan | Viacheslav Borshchev | Wang Cong | Bruna Brasil | Colby Thicknesse | Aleksandre Topuria

Early Prelims: Jonathan Micallef | Kevin Jousset | Quillan Salkilld | Anshul Jubli | Hyunsung park | Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6pm AEDT.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

