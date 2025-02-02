Fan Events Schedule | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

When: Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm AEDT

Where: Sydney Town Hall (483 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000)

Who: Dricus Du Plessis | Sean Strickland | Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez | Justin Tafa | Jimmy Crute

What: Athletes will work out for 10 minutes, then answer questions for 5 minutes.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5pm AEDT.

UFC 312 Press Conference