“My dad shaped who I was as an athlete growing up,” said the returning bantamweight, who squares off with Jonathan Martinez on the preliminary portion of Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC Apex. “He was there for me with Little League, Pop Warner, and then later on with wrestling. He was super-influential and put a lot of time into me; we created that bond.

“My first seven fights in the UFC, my dad was in my corner because he’s one of those guys that understood me and I felt like with him around, I could just be me.”

But it wasn’t just his son that Frank Saenz had an impact on.

“My dad was a successful coach too,” Saenz said of his father, who started the Maryvale Wrestling Club at the high school in the hard scrabble part of Phoenix. “He started a wrestling club in our neighborhood and I’m from a neighborhood out in Arizona where I tell people where I’m from — ‘I’m from Maryvale’ — and that’s the hood.”

Amongst those who spent time on the mats were Angel and Henry Cejudo, as well as former flyweight title challenger John Moraga.

“I was always older than all the guys, but my dad was that father figure for a lot of those kids growing up,” Saenz added. “He developed three UFC fighters, plus Tracy Cortez is from our same neighborhood too.”

Saturday’s bout with Martinez will be the first for Saenz since a first-round stoppage loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera last year in Nashville, an absence of more than 16 months that was brought on by the expansion of the Saenz family.

“Last year, I took a lot of time off because my fiancé was a high-risk pregnancy,” explained Saenz. “We lost a baby three years ago, pretty late in the pregnancy — so this past year, I wanted to make sure I was there for her, being supportive, which is why I took such a long layoff.”