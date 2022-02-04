UFC FIGHT PASS To Stream James Krause’s FAC 12 On Sunday

UFC President Dana White has chosen Sunday’s event, FAC 12, to host a new episode of Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight, the entertaining, unpredictable UFCÒ talent-scouting series White hosts with former UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra and MMA vet Din Thomas.

White will be sitting cage side at FAC 12 looking for potential UFC prospects and will be joined by special guests The Nelk Boys, who will weigh in on which fighter deserves an opportunity. The Nelk Boys will offer the fighter a brand sponsorship from their merchandise line Full Send. Fans will have the opportunity to take part in this unique telecast by voting for their favorite fighters from FAC 12 through The Nelk Boys and UFC social media. The episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight featuring FAC 12 will be available in the coming weeks.

“The Nelk Boys will come down to Kansas City where this fight is happening, and they will actually pick their own fighter,” said UFC President Dana White. “They’ll sign him, and he’ll be sponsored by Nelk, so it’ll be their guy. Fans can go on The Nelk Boys or UFC social media and tell them who they should pick.”

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for the fighter,” said Kyle Forgeard, Co-Founder, The Nelk Boys. “They’re going to have a cult following rooting for them at every fight.”

The Nelk Boys is an entertainment brand founded by Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani, Canadian YouTube influencers who have become social media sensations. The Nelk Boys brand comprises various social media personalities who create a variety of popular content, including prank videos, vlogs, and podcasts. With a combined social media following of 7.2 million, The Nelk Boys diversified their brand by establishing the Full Send merchandise line and a variety of other businesses, such as their hard seltzer drink Happy Dad.

Founded by James Krause in 2012, FAC was previously established as Kansas City Fighting Alliance. In 2019, the promotion rebranded to Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC), with events hosted from Cable Dahmer Arena. Transitioning into the arena led to a surge of interest in the promotion in the Kansas City area. Krause, an active UFC athlete competing in the welterweight division, is a veteran of more than 36 professional fights, with 15 bouts under the UFC / WEC banners (9-6).

FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC history.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.