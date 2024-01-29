Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

From exuding positivity and good energy in everyday situations to delivering meme-able reactions each time another compatriot busts out much-improved English, rendering his presence in the Octagon unnecessary, Buskei is charming and magnetic; the type of person others are immediately drawn to, or would be if he wasn’t so outgoing as to approach you and seek out those connections first.

The guy you see in the Octagon or backstage on Dana White’s Contender Series each week is the same guy you’ll meet if you approach him in the hotel lobby during fight week or seek out a photo at the venue — he’s engaging, genuine, and quick-witted, and he truly wants to make time for every single person he can.

“I’m very grateful because no one has ever come to me and said, ‘You suck!’” He said with a smile when asked about fan interactions and being shouted out by post-event stragglers while leaving a venue when the smoke from the latest event has finally cleared. “I know it comes from a good place; people are very complimentary, they’re very pleasant, and I couldn’t be happier for people that take the time from their experience to give a compliment.

“Positivity is lacking sometimes, so the fact that people take the time to say nice things (is amazing).”