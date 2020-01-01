Eye, Calvillo Headline June 13 Fight Night

On Thursday, UFC President Dana White announced the full card for UFC Fight Night event to take place on June 13, headlined by the flyweight showdown between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.
Jordan Griffin vs Darrick Minner
Ryan Benoit vs Tyson Nam
Julia Avila vs Gina Mazany
Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar
Mariya Agapova vs Melissa Gatto
Main Card
Jordan Espinosa vs Mark DeLaRosa
Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain
Merab Dvalishvili vs Ray Borg
Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori
Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN and ESPN+.