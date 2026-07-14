Experience The Thrill Of UFC At Fanatics Fest NYC

Fanatics Fest NYC Returns To Javits Center July 16–18, Featuring The Immersive UFC Experience With Interactive Activations And Athlete Appearances
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 14, 2026
The UFC Experience brings fans closer to the action than ever before at Fanatics Fest NYC.
Join us at Fanatics Fest NYC July 16–18 to step inside the iconic UFC Octagon, test your skills through interactive challenges, capture unforgettable photo moments, meet some of your favorite UFC athletes, and more. From exclusive experiences and limited-edition merchandise to immersive activations designed for fans of all ages, the UFC Experience is your chance to see, feel and celebrate the world of UFC in a whole new way.
Don't miss the opportunity to see some of your favorite UFC athletes during exclusive meet-and-greet sessions throughout Fanatics Fest NYC. With appearances scheduled across the weekend, fans can get closer to the athletes who make UFC the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. View the schedule below.
Thursday, July 16
2:00 - 3:30pm - Justin Gaethje
Friday, July 17
3:30 - 5:00pm - Alexandre Pantoja
Saturday, July 18
10:30am - 12:00pm - Merab Dvalishvili
4:00 - 5:30pm - Alexa Grasso
UFC Striking Challenge
Think you've got knockout power? Step up to the UFC Striking Challenge and throw your best punch to see how you stack up. With a live leaderboard tracking the top scores throughout the weekend, see how your score compares to fellow fans - and even UFC athletes and celebrity participants during Fanatics Games. This challenge is fast, interactive fun that's perfect for fans of all ages.
Take unforgettable championship photos and create your own championship moment by posing with a replica UFC Legacy Championship belt and experience what it feels like to stand atop the sport.
Official UFC Octagon
Step inside the official UFC Octagon, where champions are crowned, for an unforgettable photo opportunity unlike any other. Throughout the weekend, fans will also have the chance to meet UFC athletes during exclusive meet-and-greets held inside the Octagon.
Shop limited-edition UFC merchandise created exclusively for Fanatics Fest NYC.
UFC On Paramount+ | Octagon Outbursts
Step into the broadcast booth and deliver your own unforgettable UFC reaction. Whether you're calling an iconic knockout like a commentator, breaking it down like an analyst or celebrating like the biggest fan in the arena, Octagon Outbursts puts you at the center of the action.
Your personalized branded reaction video will be available to download and share, giving you the perfect keepsake from the event.