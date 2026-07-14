Experience The Thrill Of UFC At Fanatics Fest NYC

Join us at Fanatics Fest NYC July 16–18 to step inside the iconic UFC Octagon, test your skills through interactive challenges, capture unforgettable photo moments, meet some of your favorite UFC athletes, and more. From exclusive experiences and limited-edition merchandise to immersive activations designed for fans of all ages, the UFC Experience is your chance to see, feel and celebrate the world of UFC in a whole new way.

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Featured Experiences

UFC Athlete Meet & Greets

Don't miss the opportunity to see some of your favorite UFC athletes during exclusive meet-and-greet sessions throughout Fanatics Fest NYC. With appearances scheduled across the weekend, fans can get closer to the athletes who make UFC the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. View the schedule below.