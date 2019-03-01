Experience An Edge For Meerschaert In Philly

What would have been shocking is if Meerschaert wasn’t here at this point in his career, but there was the danger of that reality back in late 2015, when the Wisconsin native, then 22-8, had seemingly done everything in his power to get a call to the big show, but the phone wasn’t ringing.



“I was kind of in a weird spot because I knew I had the skill set to do it, I knew I was tough enough to do it, but I tried to be very, very honest with myself and where I was at in my career,” he said. “And I do understand that there are reasons other than just your skill set that get you into the UFC. They want young up and comers and they want guys with clean-looking records, so to speak, and I get it, I understand it. I had a lot of experience, I didn’t fight as an amateur, ever, and I crushed some cans in my day, but I’ve also fought guys that were really tough and tougher than at the point that I was at in my career at certain times. So I knew it would take the right fights and it was gonna take me a little bit longer to get in.”

Meerschaert wasn’t exactly thrilled at that prospect, but he did accept it. But then the problem was that he couldn’t find opponents, as he was too much risk for too little reward.

“I had too many fights and I was too dangerous for prospects they want to build up and I just didn’t have the right exposure to get in the big show,” he said. “I didn’t have a big push behind me or a place to come with a previous skill set – I wasn’t a college football player, I wasn’t a college wrestler. I didn’t have a name behind me already. So knowing I’d have to fight a little bit harder to get in there kept me motivated.”

Knowing that he hadn’t hit his physical or technical ceiling didn’t hurt, either, and it was another reason to keep the faith.

