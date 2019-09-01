Expect A Renewed Sergio Pettis At UFC Mexico City

“I kind of turned into a vet at a young age, so I still think I’m a young fighter,” he said. “There’s so much more that I have to prove and so much more growth that I need to do as an individual and as a martial artist, so this is the platform that I want to be at and the platform that I hope to stay at and keep growing at.”

Part of that growth comes on Saturday in Mexico City as he looks to rebound from consecutive losses for the first time in his career. The first came against Jussier Formiga in a fight that failed to produce a flyweight title shot like some were speculating, and two months later, with the flyweight division up in the air, Pettis dropped a bantamweight decision to Rob Font in Milwaukee.

He hasn’t fought since, marking the longest layoff of his career.

