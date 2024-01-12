Expect A Fearless Brunno Ferreira

Ferreira sees the fight with Hawes as a perfect stylistic matchup to execute everything he’s been working on.

“I see a lot of holes. I think this is a very good fight for me because I can show all my power, all my tools, striking, takedowns, and lead this fight the best way possible while always looking for the knockout.” Ferreira said. “We’re both knockout artists, but I’m coming off one loss and I watched his last three fights. I think I only need one shot to end this fight, but I’ll use all my weapons. I will be constantly looking to do my best and I don’t think he’ll be able to handle it.”

What Ferreira saw in three of Hawes’ last four fights is Hawes losing by knockout, and as a knockout artist, it has him licking his chops to step in there and exchange on Saturday.

“I don’t see this fight going past the second round,” Ferreira predicted. “It might go past the first, but I’m not sure. I’ve already shown my knockout power, but I have added a lot of things to my game. I want to show how good my judo and jiu jitsu skills are. I’m sure you’ll be seeing a lot of takedowns and you’ll be really impressed, but I’ll only use it if I see an opportunity.

“Otherwise, I’ll keep looking for a quick knockout win.”