Expect A Different Megan Anderson At UFC 243

Ultimately, Anderson went through with the fight, which ended in a first-round submission win for Spencer. Anderson, who is always open about her battles with mental health and self-esteem issues, knew her approach to fighting needed an evolution.

“I think it’s a gradual process,” she said. “It’s not going to change overnight, but I feel so much better about everything, and I just found my love for the sport again.”

She took two months off from training to focus on herself and identify some solutions before she got back into fighting.

Anderson highlighted her tendency to put a lot of pressure on herself and live up to high expectations, and while that may help motivate some fighters, for her, it created an unnecessary amount of weight that hindered her ability to focus on performing to the best of her ability.