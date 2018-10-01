Expect The Best Version of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239

“I’m just stronger after that. I never lose by knockout; you know, it’s not so bad.” Blachowicz laughed.

Blachowicz admits he had never been knocked down in training or sparring, let alone in a live fight. He believes the experience was important and now that he knows what it feels like, he doesn’t need to fear it or worry about it.

“I don’t think about this anymore. I think about the next fight, this is history,” Blachowicz said. “I’ve learned from it and I’m focused on creating my new chapter.”