Expect The Best Of Hermansson To Come Out Saturday Night

And if he wins and the UFC calls him up to step in on short notice again next month? Is he in?

“I probably am,” laughs Hermansson. “But it depends on the fight. I want big fights. I think if I win this fight, it would definitely have to be a very big fight for short notice like that. That’s basically what it comes down to. I like to fight often, but now if I take this win, I think I deserve the best, so we’ll see what they will come up with.”

It’s the perfect place for Hermansson to be in, physically, mentally and career wise. And at 30, he’s mature enough to handle it all while being in his physical prime. Yeah, “The Joker” has arrived.

“I think all the experience through all these years makes you a better fighter,” he said. “I came into the fighting business at a good time and at 30 years old, I should be able to be in my physical prime. I made my life around it just to be as good as I can in MMA and all the experience has prepared me for this moment to handle everything else.”

“Everything else” is comprised of more media attention, more time in the spotlight, and more pulls on his time. He’s all-in because if he gets to “everything else,” it means he’s reached the place he’s been fighting to get to over the last nine years.

“The wins and what comes with the wins, that’s what motivates me,” Hermansson said. “I’m comfortable thinking about that title shot. That’s my goal. Everything else is just things that lead up to that point. That’s what will make me happy, to get that title shot and to win that title. That’s my dream and that’s always my motivation. I know that’s how the UFC works – if you are good enough, you will get the chance eventually. You just have to continue to win and have good performances and it will come to you. That’s in my mind all the time.”