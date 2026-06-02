Exodus Named UFC's First Official Payments Partner

Exodus will also join as an Official Partner of UFC® Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, the historic event taking place on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The event commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States in a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.

“Exodus has built a powerful global business by challenging convention and creating a brand that genuinely connects with modern consumers and the way they interact with finance and payments,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Head of International, TKO. “That mindset makes them an ideal partner for UFC. As we continue to grow the reach and influence of UFC worldwide, partnerships with innovative companies like Exodus are exactly where we see the future heading.”

”Exodus is UFC's first-ever Official Payments Partner,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “Exodus will be inside the Octagon for America's biggest cultural moments, starting on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250. With Exodus Pay, we’re building the future of how Americans use digital dollars without sacrificing control. We're putting that future at the center of a national celebration as part of this long-term partnership."

As the Official Payments Partner of UFC, Exodus will be present across premium UFC assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content. Among the highlights, Exodus will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon® at every UFC event in the U.S. Exodus will also be integrated into broadcast features within selected UFC Numbered Events, providing consistent exposure across many of UFC's most-watched live events.

As an Official Partner of UFC Freedom 250, a first-of-its-kind event in sports history, Exodus will be featured in the Octagon® and throughout the main card broadcast, reaching UFC’s global audience across an estimated 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories.

Exodus will also be on the ground at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse, a free public fan experience held in the days preceding the White House event. The centerpiece is the UFC Striking Challenge, a co-branded activation where fans hit the bag to test their punching power. Winners will receive prize money powered by Exodus Pay, plus co-branded event merchandise.

Beyond live events, Exodus and UFC will collaborate on content focused on fight night storytelling and athlete-driven moments across UFC's Instagram, Facebook, and X channels.