UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM takes place Saturday, January 23 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM will go on sale Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, December 3 at 10 a.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Brady (19-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) looks to make a statement in his third career UFC main event, the first since his Performance of the Night submission victory over former champion Leon Edwards in 2025. Brady has secured wins over Gilbert Burns, Edwards and Joaquin Buckley and looks to add another notable name to his resume and work his way back up the rankings.

Brazil’s Bonfim (20-1, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) sets his sights on another main event victory. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson, Randy Brown and Belal Muhammad during his current five-fight win streak and hopes to further his quest for a UFC title shot by taking out Brady.

Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for media credentials to cover the event.