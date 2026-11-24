UFC returns to Meta APEX with a thrilling main event that sees a rebooking of the originally scheduled November 7 main event between No. 5 ranked welterweight Sean Brady and No. 6 Gabriel Bonfim.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM takes place Saturday, January 23 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM will go on sale Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, December 3 at 10 a.m. PT. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Meta APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.
Brady (19-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) looks to make a statement in his third career UFC main event, the first since his Performance of the Night submission victory over former champion Leon Edwards in 2025. Brady has secured wins over Gilbert Burns, Edwards and Joaquin Buckley and looks to add another notable name to his resume and work his way back up the rankings.
Brazil’s Bonfim (20-1, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) sets his sights on another main event victory. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson, Randy Brown and Belal Muhammad during his current five-fight win streak and hopes to further his quest for a UFC title shot by taking out Brady.
Additional bouts for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRADY vs. BONFIM include:
- A battle of featherweights features No. 7 ranked contender Pat Sabatini (22-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) and Vinicius Oliveira (24-4, fighting out of Lomba do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil)
- Neil Magny (32-15, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) locks horns with The Ultimate Fighter season 33 winner Daniil Donchenko (16-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine) at welterweight
- Middleweight action sees Azamat Bekoev (20-5, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia) go toe-to-toe with Eric McConico (11-5-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.)
- Yadier del Valle (11-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas by way of Ciego de Avila, Cuba) looks to hand Ezra Elliot (8-0, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) his first loss in a featherweight tilt
- Dana White’s Contender Series season 10 contract winner Trent Miller (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) makes his UFC debut at middleweight against Nick Klein (6-4, fighting out of Adell, Wis. by way of Milwaukee, Wis.)
- Ramon Taveras (10-4, fighting out of Duval County, Fla.) returns to the Octagon and aims to spoil the UFC debut of Dana White’s Contender Series season 10 signee Roman Gabriel Puga (6-1, fighting out of La Puente, Calif.) in a featherweight contest
- No. 13 ranked featherweight Jamall Emmers (23-8, fighting out of Redlands, Calif.) looks to extend his winning streak to four as he squares off against UFC debutant Ramiro Jimenez (11-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico)
- Ty Miller (8-0 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) meets Christopher Alvidrez (7-1, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) in an intriguing welterweight battle of Dana White’s Contender Series signees
- A bantamweight bout pits recent Dana White’s Contender Series signee Smilla Sundell (3-0, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) against Melissa Mullins (7-3, fighting out of Coventry, England)
- Anna Melisano (6-2, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) takes on Marina Spasić (7-2, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) at strawweight
For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for media credentials to cover the event.